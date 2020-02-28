The spread of coronavirus Friday prompted Amazon to tell all of its employees not to travel unless necessary.

“We’re asking employees to defer non-essential travel during this time,” a company spokesperson said.

Amazon employs more than 500,000 people nationwide, making it the second-largest private employer in the country. It has a global workforce of 798,000 at scores of warehouses, offices, data centers and logistics hubs.

The company had previously restricted travel to China and asked employees who had been to the country where the outbreak originated to quarantine themselves for 14 days before returning to work.

Reuters and The New York Times reported that Amazon senior vice president Dave Clark told his worldwide operations group Thursday not to travel “until further notice,” adding that no meetings employees would have to travel to should be planned for at least another two months.