Amazon says it will occupy a 600,000-square-foot warehouse being developed near Spokane's airport, the online retail giant's first distribution center in Eastern Washington.

Amazon said Friday that it is building a 600,000-square-foot warehouse in Spokane, the online retail giant’s first distribution center in Eastern Washington.

The new facility, located near the city’s international airport, will employ about 1,500 people after it starts up sometime next year. It joins more than two dozen new U.S. warehouses Amazon has commissioned in the last two years, part of an effort to cut the time and cost of delivering packages ordered online and cement the company’s wide lead in e-commerce over brick-and-mortar retailers.

Amazon is one of Washington’s largest employers. The company’s sprawling headquarters in Seattle early this year topped 45,000 employees, and more than 4,000 people work in logistics and distribution facilities in DuPont, Kent and Sumner.

The company’s venture east of the Cascades was something of an open secret. Plans for a development near Spokane International Airport called “Project Rose” fit the profile of Amazon’s distribution facilities, though before Friday the company hadn’t confirmed its role.

Like most new Amazon warehouses, the Spokane facility will make use of Amazon robotics: the squat, orange, self-driving units that take tightly packed shelves of items to waiting human employees. The building — one in a new-generation design of fulfillment centers, as Amazon calls its warehouses — will have four levels of robotics-aided storage and processing, said Lauren Lynch, an Amazon spokeswoman.