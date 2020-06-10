In a significant reversal, Amazon said it will stop police use of its controversial facial recognition technology for a year.

“We’ve advocated that governments should put in place stronger regulations to govern the ethical use of facial recognition technology, and in recent days, Congress appears ready to take on this challenge,” the company said in a blog post Wednesday afternoon. “We hope this one-year moratorium might give Congress enough time to implement appropriate rules, and we stand ready to help if requested.”

The Seattle company said the technology, known as Rekognition, will continue to be made available to organizations that use it “to help rescue human trafficking victims and reunite missing children with their families.” Amazon made no statement regarding surveillance cameras and other technologies sold through its Ring subsidiary, which works closely with police departments.

An Amazon Web Services spokesperson had no further comment on the decision and did not immediately answer questions including how many police departments were currently using Rekognition, and whether the moratorium includes other law enforcement agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Amazon’s move followed a decision revealed earlier this week by IBM to stop selling its general purpose facial recognition and analysis software, and to discontinue research on it.

Last month, Amazon shareholders voted down a proposal seeking a report “to determine whether customers’ use of its surveillance and computer vision products or cloud-based services contributes to human rights violations.”

The shareholder proposal pointed out that the use of Amazon’s technologies in law enforcement and immigration contexts with “existing systemic inequities may replicate, exacerbate, and mask these inequities. It may also compromise public oversight and contribute to widespread government surveillance.”

The company’s board of directors opposed the resolution, noting that all technologies have the potential to be misused, and that potential “should not prevent us from making that technology available.”

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos last fall announced the company’s intention to develop laws to regulate facial recognition technology. The company had previously published guidelines for lawmakers seeking to regulate the technology. The company’s board said its proposed national legislative framework would “help protect individual civil rights and ensure that customers are transparent in their application of the technology.”

The Seattle Police Department stopped using facial recognition technology sometime in 2018, a spokesman for the department told The Seattle Times last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.