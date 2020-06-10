Amazon said it will stop police use of its controversial facial recognition technology for a year.

“We’ve advocated that governments should put in place stronger regulations to govern the ethical use of facial recognition technology, and in recent days, Congress appears ready to take on this challenge,” the company said in a blog post Wednesday afternoon. “We hope this one-year moratorium might give Congress enough time to implement appropriate rules, and we stand ready to help if requested.”

The Seattle company said the technology will continue to be made available to organizations that use it “to help rescue human trafficking victims and reunite missing children with their families.”

