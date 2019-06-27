Amazon will add more than 1,500 package pickup locations in a partnership with the national pharmacy chain Rite Aid.

Starting Thursday, customers can pick up orders at more than 100 Rite Aid stores nationwide; that number will jump to more than 1,500 by the end of the year.

Major retailers broadsided by Amazon’s ascent have discovered one advantage: physical locations where customers can pick up items if they choose.

Amazon is trying to offset that advantage through partnerships and said Thursday that, in addition to Rite Aid, it’s looking for more small to mid-sized businesses, as well as other large chains, to ally with in a service it’s calling “Counter.”

Amazon is increasingly cutting deals with major retailers to address what has become a priority in the retail sector: convenience for customers.

Next month, Kohl’s will expand its partnership with Amazon when it begins accepting Amazon returns at all of its 1,150 stores.