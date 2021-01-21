Amazon is partnering with Virginia Mason to set up a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Amazon’s 7th Avenue meeting center in Seattle on Sunday morning, the company announced Thursday at a news conference with Gov. Jay Inslee.

The one-day-only event has a goal of administering 2,000 vaccines to people who are on Virginia Mason’s waitlist for the vaccine. Eligible Washingtonians can join the waitlist at virginiamason.org. Currently, the state allows people aged 65 or older and people aged 50 or older in multigenerational households to receive the vaccine.

Inslee has previously said the state health should be administering 45,000 vaccines daily; currently, only about 16,000 Washingtonians are vaccinated every day, though that rate is rising quickly, Inslee said Thursday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.