Amazon launched a slate of new Echo devices designed to play music or link with speakers that customers already own.

For all of the ways Amazon is aiming to get people to use Alexa, the voice-activated software remains perhaps best known as a tool to toggle the radio or play a song.

The Seattle company on Thursday made a bid to capture the attention of audiophiles, launching a slate of new Echo devices designed to play music or link with speakers that customers already own.

Music is “the anchor tenant for Alexa,” said Amazon devices Senior Vice President Dave Limp at an event held in Amazon’s Spheres.

A brand-new device, the bulky-coaster-sized Echo Input, is the first Echo built without a speaker. It’s designed to connect with speakers customers already own. The company plans to sell them in bundles with select speaker makers, including Bose. On their own, the new gadget costs $35.

Also new are the Echo Link and Echo Link Amp, devices designed to play nicely with existing sound systems. They cost $200, and $300, respectively.

The company Thursday also released updated versions of the Echo Plus and Echo Dot. Those devices, Limp said, were retooled to improve sound quality. The $130 Echo Sub, a new product, is designed to pair with those.