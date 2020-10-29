Amazon posted record sales and profit for the second consecutive quarter, as it continues to capitalize on a pandemic-driven surge in online shopping.

The company said Thursday that its third-quarter revenue was $96.1 billion, up 37.3% from a year earlier, well ahead of the expectations of the company and Wall Street analysts. Profit surged 200% to $6.3 billion, or $12.37 a share, also blowing past forecasts.

The company sees no slowdown in the current quarter, which this year included its Prime Day sale, previously held in the third quarter, along with the holiday shopping that drives the company’s annual peak. Amazon executives expect sales in the current quarter of between $112 billion and $121 billion, up 28% to 38%.

Amazon chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky said costs related to COVID-19 were $2.5 billion, up from the $2 billion the company expected. The costs stem from lost productivity due to social distancing requirements, facilities cleaning and hiring.

Amazon expects another $4 billion in COVID-19 related costs during the current quarter, with the increase due mainly to increased employment and the continued expansion of its operations network.

That may have helped send shares down about 1.3% in the early part of the after-hours trading period Thursday. Amazon shares were trading at $3,169.19 each.

Among other initiatives, Amazon has built its own coronavirus testing system and by November will be able to perform 50,000 tests a day at more than 650 sites. Olsavsky said the company had hoped not to need such measures by now.

“But of course the pandemic’s still raging and is still very real,” he said during a conference call with reporters.

Some 20,000 front-line Amazon employees had confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, the company said in September.

Counteracting the pandemic-related productivity losses is the continuing high demand for online shopping. Olsavsky said Amazon’s facilities have been running at or near full capacity since early May.

Amazon’s operating expenses for the quarter grew 34%, slower than net sales, to nearly $90 billion.

“In periods of strong demand, our efficiencies tend to be better, and we saw that in our operating efficiencies,” he said.

Amazon said its global full- and part-time work force, not including contractors or temporary hires, was 1,125,300 at the end of September, a 50% increase from a year earlier.

This story will be updated.