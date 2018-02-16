The three are bidding as much as hundreds of millions of dollars for rights to stream “Thursday Night Football.”

Amazon.com, YouTube and Twitter are all weighing bids for streaming rights to “Thursday Night Football,” according to people with knowledge of the matter, providing the latest evidence of technology companies’ growing interest in live sports.

The three are bidding as much as hundreds of millions of dollars for rights that will run for as long as five years, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing the negotiations. The National Football League is getting help in the talks from 21st Century Fox, which acquired the TV rights to the games through 2022.

The NFL is looking for a tech company to offer an interactive stream with social-media commentary and statistics that entice kids raised on video games and Snapchat, the people said. Amazon already does this with the G League, a minor-league version of the National Basketball Association. The TV audience for the NFL has declined for two years in a row, slumping almost 10 percent last season alone.

Amazon bid for the rights in the initial round, but hasn’t decided whether to bid this time around due to changes in the NFL’s proposal requests, one of the people said.

As in the past, the NFL is selling Thursday streaming rights as a complement to the broadcast deal to nurture the interest of new deep-pocketed tech-company bidders, with providers simply retransmitting what was carried on regular TV.

YouTube Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcick said at a conference this week that she’d “love to stream” the NFL but declined to comment on ongoing talks. Twitter declined to comment.