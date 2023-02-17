Amazon will require its employees to work from the office at least three days per week, effective May 1.

CEO Andy Jassy told employees Friday the executive team made the decision earlier this week. The announcement comes after nearly three years of observing and experimenting with different models of fully-remote work and a hybrid of in-person and work from home.

The company observed, Jassy said, that it’s easier to “learn, model, practice and strengthen our culture when we’re in the office together most of the time and surrounded by our colleagues.”

He pointed to the ease of asking ad-hoc questions on the way to lunch or in the elevator. It’s easier for leaders to teach when they have more people in the room and can assess whether the team is digesting the information as intended, he continued. Collaborating and inventing is more effective when colleagues can riff on one another’s ideas more freely, he said.

“Our culture has been one of the most critical parts of our success the first 27 years, and I expect it will be in our next 27+ years as well,” Jassy wrote. “Strengthening it is a further top priority for the s-team and me.”

The announcement is a shift from Amazon’s current policy, put in place in the second half of 2021, that allowed leaders to decide where their teams would work.

The details aren’t fully ironed out yet, Jassy said, but Amazon wanted to share the change with employees as early as possible. There will be exceptions to the return to office expectation, but Jassy said “that will be a small minority.”

At the end of last year, Amazon had 1.5 million employees, including the associates who work in its warehouses. Over the last few months, Amazon cut 18,000 corporate jobs, including 1,852 in Seattle and 448 in Bellevue.