(Bloomberg) — Amazon.com Inc., after complaints about ending pandemic hazard pay, will give one-time bonuses of $500 to most frontline workers.

The bonuses, which Amazon announced in a blog post on Monday, will cost the company some $500 million, said Dave Clark, the senior vice president who oversees Amazon’s logistics group. “Our front-line operations teams have been on an incredible journey over the last few months, and we want to show our appreciation with a special one-time Thank You bonus.”

Amazon in early June rolled back the $2-an-hour hazard pay, one of several retailers to cut such wage bumps even as the virus continued to spread among workers unable to shelter at home. The disappearance of hazard pay has been a sore spot for Amazon logistics workers despite new safety procedures and a public-relations campaign exalting them as heroes for keeping essential supplies flowing to customers.

Full-time warehouse workers, delivery drivers and Whole Foods Market workers who were employed by Amazon throughout June will receive $500. Employees and contractors may receive different amounts based on their role, the company said, from $3,000 for the owner of one of Amazon’s delivery franchises to $150 for drivers in Amazon’s gig-economy Flex program.

