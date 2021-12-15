Amazon’s cloud-computing division said it resolved connectivity issues that affected its West Coast regions for less than an hour. It was the second outage this month for a ubiquitous service that powers a wide range of websites and internet-connected devices.

More than 20,000 users reported problems with the Amazon Web Services as of 8 a.m. Seattle time, according to Downdetector.com, which monitors trouble with internet-based services. The site also reported outages at several popular websites, including DoorDash, Amazon’s gaming site Twitch and Hulu.

A person familiar with the matter said the issue wasn’t related to the previous outage. Service was fully restored by 8:14 a.m.

Amazon had one of its worst outages in its history on Dec. 7, affecting Netflix, robot vacuums and even ticket sales for Adele’s upcoming tour. Amazon attributed that incident to “unexpected behavior” of its automated processes.