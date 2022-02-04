During the first union election at Amazon’s Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse, early last year, organizers largely avoided visiting workers at home because COVID-19 was raging and few Americans were vaccinated.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union believed the precaution was prudent, even if it made persuading workers harder and may have contributed to the union’s lopsided defeat.

On Friday, the National Labor Relations Board was to mail out ballots to workers at the same warehouse in a so-called rerun election, which the agency ordered after finding that Amazon behaved improperly during the last campaign.

But for this election, which runs through March 25, several national unions have collectively sent dozens of organizers to Bessemer to help rally workers. Organizers and workers have spent several months going door to door to build support for the union.

None of those changes make the odds of a different outcome high. Unions have won fewer than half of similar rerun elections since late 2010, compared with far more than half of all elections during that time, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

Turnover at Amazon is high — more than 150% a year even before a recent surge of quitting nationwide — and could introduce uncertainty because it is unclear how new workers will respond to arguments on either side.

But in practice, such turnover could further dampen the union’s support, said Rebecca Givan, a labor studies professor at Rutgers University, since frustrated workers may leave rather than wait out a campaign. Many workers who support the union have complained about punishing productivity targets, insufficient break times and low pay, which is just under $16 an hour for a typical entry-level, full-time position.

In many ways, the mechanics of the revote in Alabama will be similar to the mechanics of the initial election. Although both the union and Amazon pressed for in-person voting, the labor board decided to run another mail-in election because of the pandemic.

Variations on practices the labor board cited when invalidating the last election also remain in place, prompting the union to urge changes to the way the new election will be conducted. Not least is a so-called collection box that Amazon lobbied the U.S. Postal Service to install last year near the warehouse entrance, where workers were urged to deposit their ballots.