More than 1,700 Amazon employees have pledged to walk off the job on Wednesday, demanding more flexibility with remote work and more attention on Amazon’s climate impact.

Of the 1,726 employees who had signed on to participate by Tuesday afternoon, about 830 plan to physically walk out of offices in Amazon’s Seattle headquarters while another 890 will join from offices around the world.

Amazon employees began planning the action last week, before the company’s annual shareholder meeting and about one month after Amazon started requiring employees to work from the office at least three days a week.

In Seattle, business boosters and politicians cheered the mandate and hoped that thousands of returning workers would enliven the neighborhood while encouraging other employers to issue similar directives.

So far, workers have been “united by a frustration with the direction that leadership’s decisions have been going,” said one Seattle-based worker who plans to participate and asked to remain anonymous to protect their job. That frustration stems from recent layoffs, the return to office mandate and a lack of action to address the company’s impact on climate change, organizers said.

In response to the plans, an Amazon spokesperson told The Seattle Times, “we respect our employees’ rights to express their opinions.”

Advertising

Organizers said the walkout would only take place if at least 1,000 workers pledged to participate.

The walkout is a joint effort between two groups: Amazon Employees for Climate Justice and Amazon’s Remote Advocacy community leaders, which formed in response to the company’s return-to-office mandate.

Amazon Employees for Climate Justice led workers in a walkout in 2019 to demand Amazon take the lead on addressing its impact on climate change by taking steps like cutting carbon emissions and eliminating funding for lobbying groups who block climate action.

Now, organizers are asking Amazon to put climate impact at the “forefront of our decision-making,” according to a note to Amazon employees asking them to participate in the walkout.

“It’s clear that leadership still sees climate impact as an inconvenience rather than a strategic focus,” the organizers wrote, alleging that Amazon has not stuck to its commitments outlined in its Climate Pledge and has increased carbon emissions.

Amazon told investors in its annual proxy statement that it is committed to its climate goals, including plans to put 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road by 2030 and power its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2050.

Advertising

Amazon has also said it plans to reach net-zero carbon by 2040. Activists and some shareholders are asking the company to do more and commit to zero-emissions deliveries by 2030.

Employees who are walking out Wednesday are also asking the company to restore flexibility in how Amazonians work.

The company began requiring employees to work from the office three days a week in May because, as CEO Andy Jassy told workers, “it’s easier to learn, model, practice and strengthen our culture when we’re in the office together most of the time and surrounded by our colleagues.”

Not all employees agreed: More than 20,000 signed a petition asking the company to reconsider its decision to mandate a return.

In its note, the organizers for Wednesday’s walkout called the mandate a “top-down, one-size-fits-all” approach and advocated for Amazon to return to its former policy that allowed leaders to decide for their own teams where employees should work.

In Seattle, participating employees will gather outside the Spheres in South Lake Union Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m., organizers said. They chose Seattle because so many Amazonians are based here — the company says about 55,000 people work from its Seattle offices — and because it is “the place most symbolically Amazon.”