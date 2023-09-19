Amazon will hire 250,000 new employees for its warehouses and fulfillment network this holiday season, including 7,000 in Washington.

Facing pressure from employees to improve working conditions in its warehouses and ongoing investigations from workplace safety regulators, Amazon said this year’s seasonal hiring push will come with increased pay and safety training.

New employees will earn an average of $20.50 per hour, up from $19 per hour during last year’s seasonal hiring push. Hourly pay will range from $17 to $28 depending on position and location, Amazon said. The new roles include full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs.

That pay bump matches a similar increase for Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners, independent contractors who operate their own fleet of delivery vehicles and roster of delivery drivers to drop-off Amazon packages. Amazon said earlier this month it would invest $440 million into its DSP program to bring average pay for delivery drivers to $20.50.

Employees this year will also receive “improved on-the-job safety training,” Amazon said Tuesday. The company enhanced its “real-life, job-applicable” training and updated its training curriculum for some machines, like forklifts, to prioritize personal and site safety.

The enhanced safety training comes amid criticism that work at Amazon’s warehouses may be putting employees at risk. Amazon says its injury rate has declined — citing a decrease from 7.6 injuries per 200,000 working hours in 2021 to 6.7 injuries per 200,000 working hours in 2022. But employees, activists and safety regulators at the federal and state level contend excessively fast, repetitive work contributes to a rate of injury that remains too high.

This summer, Amazon and Washington’s Department of Labor and Industries went to trial over accusations that the company had knowingly put workers at risk of injury in some of its warehouses in the state. L&I issued four citations at three Amazon warehouses, totaling $81,00 in fines. After the trial began, L&I issued a fifth citation to Amazon for its warehouse in Spokane, adding another $85,800 fine.

Amazon appealed the first four citations and said it plans to appeal the fifth. It disputes the allegations, noting that it has invested millions in a “robust safety program,” including new technology, vehicle safety controls and engineered solutions to reduce risk for employees.

The trial in Washington is likely to continue into October.

A year after it slowed expansion of its fulfillment network — closing some facilities, halting plans for others and subleasing space in others — Amazon is again expanding its warehouse footprint. It has opened 50 new fulfillment centers, delivery stations and same-day delivery sites in the United States this year, according to its Tuesday announcement.

Amazon opened a nearly 3-million-square foot, five story fulfillment center in Arlington, Snohomish County, in August. The facility is set to be its largest in the state and will employ 1,200 workers when fully operating.

This year’s seasonal hiring push is bigger than in the past: Amazon hired roughly 150,000 workers to prepare for the holiday season in 2022 and 2021.

“We’re proud to see how our investments are able to unlock new economic opportunities for millions of people across the U.S.,” Holly Sullivan, Amazon’s vice president of Worldwide Economic Development, said in a statement. “Whether it’s at a fulfillment center, delivery station, corporate office or retail store, every job created is an example of Amazon’s economic engine at work.”

The company said Tuesday it had invested $225.7 billion in Washington since 2010, creating more than 90,000 direct jobs and 487,000 indirect jobs like construction and professional services.

Amazon will host hiring events in Arlington and Spokane on Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.