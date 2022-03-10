A stock split and a massive buyback could just be the boost Amazon.com needs to break out of a spell of prolonged share price weakness.

Amazon said late Wednesday it intends to boost its outstanding shares by a 20-to-1 ratio, the e-commerce giant’s first stock split in more than two decades. That news, combined with a $10 billion share-buyback proposal, saw the stock advance 6.7% in premarket trading Thursday.

“It is an important, positive signal,” said Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak. It’s encouraging that Amazon is turning more “shareholder friendly,” he said, with the company joining the likes of Apple and Alphabet who have used splits to make their stocks more attractive to retail investors.

Amazon shares fell to levels not seen since mid-2020 earlier this week, the only laggard among trillion-dollar tech companies in the past year. The stock slid almost 9% in 12 months, compared with rallies of between 24% and 36% for Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft.

Small investors have needed upward of $2,500 to own an Amazon share and a 20-for-1 split would reduce the price to roughly $139, based on Wednesday’s closing level. Alphabet and Amazon are the last two of the five biggest U.S. technology companies by revenue to have four-digit stock prices. Alphabet’s split is set for July, while Amazon’s is slated for June.

With several retail brokerage platforms offering fractional stocks in recent years, there might be a less pronounced market impact. For Peter Garnry at Saxo Bank, stock splits “do not add any economic value,” but they often tend to change the mix of investors that can invest in the stock.

Buybacks, on the other hand, can make a difference. Morgan Stanley’s Nowak noted that Amazon’s previous repurchases gave its shares an average 12-month return of 100%, showing how well-timed they have been.

A move of that scale could finally deliver payoff for Amazon’s bullish Wall Street analysts. Every analyst who covers the stock has a buy recommendation, the only such unanimity among big tech peers.

Most have kept their price targets, even as the stock’s almost 20% slip in the past three months widened the gap to the average analyst target to about $1,350, meaning brokers expect a 48% jump from current levels.