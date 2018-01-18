WASHINGTON (AP) — Online giant Amazon says it is still considering the District of Columbia and its suburbs in its search for a second headquarters.

Amazon announced Thursday that it has narrowed its search to 20 finalists out of more than 200 submissions.

The District, Northern Virginia, and Montgomery County, Maryland, are listed as three of the finalists.

Amazon has said its second headquarters will be similar in size to its existing headquarters in Seattle, and that it plans to $5 billion in the new headquarters and could employ as many as 50,000 people in and around the city it chooses.

Maryland locations that pursued Amazon but have been eliminated include Baltimore and Prince George’s County. Amazon also rejected proposals in Virginia from Richmond and Hampton Roads.