Amazon is partnering with India’s federal government to stream movies and TV shows from state-run studios as well as provide internships to students from government film institutes in a key market for the Seattle-based e-commerce giant.

India’s broadcasting ministry and Amazon signed an agreement Wednesday, the company said in a statement, adding that the move “strengthens our commitment to globally promote and showcase India’s creative talent and stories through our multiple services.” Amazon’s India unit will also introduce a special feature to promote books and journals from the ministry’s publication arm.

India is a key market for Amazon and its Prime Video streaming service, but it’s also a country where the firm has faced antitrust challenges, legal battles for inflaming religious sentiments in its TV shows and allegations of undercutting mom-and-pop stores. The tie-up comes before national elections next year in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will probably seek a third term.

The partnership with a government ministry is a rare move for Amazon. Last year, it committed to spend $12.5 million over three years as it announced a collaboration with the United Kingdom’s National Film & Television School to give students career opportunities in company-commissioned productions.

Despite the high volume of movies produced each year, mainly through the Hindi-language industry based in Mumbai, Indian films haven’t yet managed to earn the kind of global crossover appeal South Korean content has, with award-winning titles such as “Parasite” or Netflix’s “Squid Game.” Netflix last year signed a pact with India’s government to create training programs for postproduction and animation, Deccan Herald newspaper reported.

“The partnership with Amazon India is unique on a number of counts,” Anurag Thakur, India’s minister for Information and Broadcasting, said in the statement. The partnership would provide scholarships, internships and master classes for students “and help to reduce the period of struggle for the talented artists,” he added.