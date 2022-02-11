Lily Clark, Tessa Han and Jason Zhao — and many of their classmates at suburban Seattle high schools — have been trying to avoid Amazon.

But that can be hard in high school. For teens growing up in and around Seattle, and living through a pandemic, life barely works without Amazon.

Without a credit card of their own or an easy way to get to a store, just signing on to Amazon Marketplace is the easy way to shop. And, with so many friends and relatives already employed at the tech giant, writing off a career there doesn’t always feel like an option.

But after a tornado tore through Edwardsville, Illinois, in December, resulting in the deaths of six workers at an Amazon warehouse, Clark, Han and Zhao were moved to try to hold Amazon accountable in its own backyard.

“We were always aware of what Amazon was like and all that,” said Harry Gollin, a senior at Mercer Island High School who helped organize a demonstration set for Saturday morning at Denny Park, near Amazon’s Seattle headquarters.

“You hear these stories about people getting hurt on the job and that’s awful, but this idea that six people were left to die, forced to be put in a dangerous situation,” Gollin said. “It makes you wonder about something that you take for granted, that’s so inconspicuous and you wonder what actually goes into making it happen.”

Outside of Edwardsville, Amazon has come under scrutiny for its treatment of workers in its fulfillment centers, including allegations it pressures employees to fill orders quickly and work at speeds that could exacerbate injuries. Washington’s Department of Labor and Industries cited the company twice for safety violations at its DuPont, Pierce County, distribution center.

Amazon says its injury rate has decreased recently. The recordable incident rate, which measures how often an injury or illness occurs at work, improved 24% from 2019 to 2020. The lost time incident rate, a measure of how often an injury or illness results in time off the job, improved 43%.

But Amazon’s injury rate was still higher than the average for warehouses in the U.S., according to a company report from January. The industry average was 5.5 injuries for every 200,000 working hours. Amazon’s rate was 6.4.

“We wanted to organize the protest to remind them that their workers are not disposable,” Zhao, a senior at Mercer Island High School, said.

“I see this as an opportunity — because this is something that is so tangible — it’s at least an opportunity to try to begin this process of bringing attention to Amazon,” said Clark, also a senior at Mercer Island.

The student protest, scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, is being organized by clubs at Mercer Island, Woodinville and Bellevue high schools. Over two months, students spent hours sending late-night emails to labor unions (and crossing their fingers for a response), and kicking off classes with a pitch to fellow classmates to get involved.

Aside from some members of the entrepreneurial club, Zhao said it has been well-received, with classmates offering to come up with slogans and make signs to help the effort.

In some ways, it was easier than planning a party, Zhao said. Having a common purpose and unified message helped get classmates on board.

On a well-off island where many residents work in the tech industry, the student organizers said the working conditions at Amazon warehouses don’t come up often in the classroom. It can be hard to “balance” the fact that Amazon also employs their parents or their friends’ parents.

“In our community, I think we’re very focused on the administrative and executive side of Amazon … I think we never really have the opportunity to think about the workers who are really the backbone of the company,” said Kelly Cotter, also a senior at Mercer Island High School. “And making sure that they’re also being highlighted and are a big part of when we think about Amazon, we also think about the workers who are working 12-hour days.”

The students aren’t pushing for supporters to avoid Amazon entirely — they’re not sure that’s possible. From the microphones they use to take Zoom calls to their history books, they find themselves on the digital marketplace at times.

“It’s just so easy — where else am I going to find these items at such a low price with two-day delivery?” said Han, a student at Woodinville High School. But, she also asks herself, “Do I need another jacket? Is that worth someone’s health?”

“The answer’s no,” she said.

The students have three demands: provide compensation for families of the victims in Illinois, provide better working conditions at Amazon, and improve safety and emergency response procedures.

Amazon has been accused of failing to warn employees of dangerous weather or provide safe shelter before the tornado hit the facility. The family of Austin McEwen, a 26-year-old delivery driver who died after the tornado hit the warehouse, filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in January. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation.

Amazon has said the lawsuit misstates the facts and has pledged to focus on supporting employees and the families who lost loved ones and the surrounding communities.

“The storms across the Midwest were a tragic natural disaster and we’re continuing to work directly with our employees and partners in Edwardsville, the families who lost loved ones, and the surrounding community,” Amazon spokesperson Barbara Agrait said by email. “It sounds like this [student] group may not have an accurate picture of what it’s actually like to work inside our fulfillment centers, and we welcome them to come see for themselves.”

Amazon has offered public tours of its centers since May 2014, Agrait added.

Saturday’s protest will feature an open mic for students to voice their opinions as well as speeches from local politicians and labor organizations. The students also invited workers from Amazon’s DuPont warehouse, about 50 miles from Mercer Island.

The protest organizers are focused on pushing Amazon to change how it treats its workers — in DuPont, Edwardsville and elsewhere — and want to see other students take up the mantle, for many different causes.

“The hope is that this can be a springboard to demonstrate if you are a student at Mercer Island High School, or Woodinville or Bellevue High School, if you’re a student period, there is a network you can reach out to,” said Gollin, one of the student organizers from Mercer Island.

“In many ways being a high schooler, it feels like you can’t do very much. You’re trapped. You have a routine. You have all these expectations placed on you,” Gollin said. “They can put their voices out there.”