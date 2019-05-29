Security Industry Specialists, the contractor that has provided security at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters since 2012, is preparing to lay off 1,066 workers, according to a notice Wednesday morning from the Washington Employment Security Department.

Amazon has chosen Allied Universal and Securitas to handle its growing security needs after rebidding its security services contract earlier this year.

“All employees of the current security vendor will have the opportunity to apply to the new vendors,” an Amazon spokesperson said. The SIS layoff appears to include most or all of the company’s staff that serves Amazon.

Security Industry Specialists (SIS) is the subject of a union organizing campaign and has struggled with high turnover and inadequate staffing, labor organizers and employees have said. They have a litany of complaints about worker treatment and efforts to thwart the campaign.

SIS, based in Los Angeles, won a security contract with Amazon seven years ago. At that time, more than 200 security workers were laid off by Andrews International, a union contractor which previously held the contract to patrol Amazon’s densely packed headquarters campus in South Lake Union and the Denny Triangle.

Service Employees International Union Local 6 has lately stepped up its organizing campaign, pressuring SIS with demonstrations at a May Day rally and last week outside Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting.

Civil-rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson also has urged Amazon to drop SIS in favor of a union contractor.

Representatives of the union and the company did not immediately return requests for comment.

This breaking story will be updated.