Security Industry Specialists, the contractor that has provided security at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters since 2012, is preparing to lay off 1,066 workers, according to a notice Wednesday morning from the Washington Employment Security Department.

The company is the subject of a union organizing campaign and has struggled with high turnover and inadequate staffing, labor organizers and employees have said. They have a litany of complaints about worker treatment and efforts to thwart the campaign.

Earlier this year, Amazon rebid its security services contract. Security Industry Specialists (SIS), based in Los Angeles, had won it seven years ago. At that time, more than 200 security workers were laid off by Andrews International, a union contractor which previously held the contract to patrol Amazon’s densely packed headquarters campus in South Lake Union and the Denny Triangle.

The SIS layoff appears to include most or all of the company’s staff that serves Amazon.

Service Employees International Union Local 6 has lately stepped up its organizing campaign, pressuring SIS with demonstrations at a May Day rally and last week outside Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting.

Civil-rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson also has urged Amazon to drop SIS in favor of a union contractor.

Representatives of the union and the company did not immediately return requests for comment.

This breaking story will be updated.