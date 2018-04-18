NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it has more than 100 million paid Prime members, the first time the company has given out a specific number on its paid subscriber base.

CEO Jeff Bezos said in the company’s annual letter to shareholders on Wednesday that Amazon shipped more than 5 billion items with Prime worldwide. The service offers free, unlimited two-day shipping for an annual or monthly fee.

Previously, the Seattle-based company has put the number at “tens of millions,” and estimates have been as high as 90 million.