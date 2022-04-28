In the three months between January and March, Amazon saw net sales increase 7% to $116 billion, but reported a net loss of $3.8 billion.

“The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges,” CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement Thursday, adding that the company’s delivery speeds are now nearing pre-pandemic levels.

Amazon’s consumer business has grown 23% annually over the last two years, Jassy said, while its cloud and digital infrastructure business, Amazon Web Services, grew 34% annually.

This time last year, in the first quarter of 2021, Amazon recorded net income of $8.1 billion, or $15.79 per diluted share. In the same time period this year, it reported net loss of $3.8 billion, or $7.56 per diluted share.

It attributed part of that loss to a valuation loss of $7.6 billion from its investment in electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive.

Sales in the first quarter of 2022 were up 7% to $116.4 billion, compared to $108.5 billion in the first three months of 2021.

Advertising

Amazon reported operating expenses of $112.7 billion, compared to $99.6 billion a year ago. Expenses for fulfillment totaled $20 billion while technology and content accounted for $14.8 billion.

“Today, as we’re no longer chasing physical or staffing capacity, our teams are squarely focused on improving productivity and cost efficiencies throughout our fulfillment network,” Jassy said. “We know how to do this and have done it before.”

That mission may “take some time,” he cautioned, as Amazon works through inflation and supply chain pressures.

External costs — including inflation, the impact of more pandemic-related shutdowns in China, increased cost of shipping and increased fuel costs — added about $2 billion of costs compared to the same time last year, according to Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky.

Internal costs, mainly related to employees calling out sick amid the pandemic, added another $2 billion in costs.

Advertising

Extra capacity in its transportation network and fulfillment center network added yet another $2 billion in expenses, Olsavsky said Thursday.

“We have too much space right now versus our demand patterns,” he said. “We’re using the space we put in place in the last two years in a very different environment … Now, the jobs on us to slow down our build and catch up to the capacity we have.”

Olsavsky said Amazon has yet to see the impact of inflation on customer’s buying decisions.