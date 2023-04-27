After rounds of layoffs, the pressure on Amazon may be easing up, the company said Thursday, citing positive impacts from lower energy and laborcosts as well as a more stable pattern of customer demand.

Amazon saw a continuing slowdown in its cloud computing unit and still felt the impact of inflation on consumer spending, but it reported stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, bringing its stock up in after-hours trading.

“There’s a lot to like about how our teams are delivering for customers, particularly amidst an uncertain economy,” CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement Thursday.

Amazon reported pre-tax profits of $3.2 billion, or $0.31 earnings per diluted share, for the first three months of 2023, according to financial data released Thursday. That’s a shift from the same time period last year, when Amazon lost $3.8 billion.

Part of that difference comes from the company’s investment in Rivian, an electric vehicle startup that has seen its own valuation fluctuate over the last year as it struggled with production delays. In the first quarter of 2022, Amazon lost a pre-tax valuation of $7.6 billion from its investment in Rivian. This year, it lost only $500 million from its investment.

Between the first quarter of 2022 and 2023, Amazon has also embarked on a series of cost-cutting measures, from shutting down projects to slowing expansion of its physical footprint to laying off thousands of workers.

Amazon has announced 27,000 layoffs since November. On Wednesday, the company began notifying workers who were laid off in the most recent round of cuts.

“We spent the last six to nine months going through every business and we made some decisions to move resources and to eliminate some areas,” Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said Thursday. Amazon is trying to make those decisions in a customer-friendly way and in a way that “maintains our long-term growth options,” he added.

Olsavsky stopped short of ruling out additional layoffs.

“Just like any other business, we’ll continue to look at the market conditions, make sure our resources are appropriate for what we see as near and medium term opportunities and proceed adaptively,” he said.

Amazon reported operating income of $4.8 billion for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $3.7 billion in the same time period last year. That figure includes $500 million in charges related to severance costs.

In a statement, Jassy pointed to Amazon’s progress in cloud computing, advertising and its Stores division, which includes its online and physical stores, marketplace for third-party sellers and the Prime subscription.

Jassy said Amazon was focused on lowering costs and speeding up deliveries from its network of warehouses that help get goods to customers’ doorsteps, adding that he expected Amazon would see its fastest delivery speeds ever this year.

One way to do so, Olsavsky said, is to shift toward a more regional network, focusing on keeping items close to customers so the merchandise won’t have to travel as far before it reaches a customer’s doorstep.

“We’ve been working on a number of initiatives … to get our network back to some of the metrics we saw pre-pandemic,” Olsavsky said. “Foremost would be cost and secondary would be speed.”

To make the regional network work, Olsavsky said Amazon is evaluating how to ensure it has the “least amount of inventory” while having the “highest service levels.” That includes taking stock of staffing of warehouses. Amazon, he said, wants to make sure “we don’t have people standing around waiting on work.”

Amazon reported net sales increased 9% for the first quarter of 2023 to $127.4 billion, compared to $116.4 billion in the same time period in 2022. Taking out the impact from changes in the foreign exchange rate, Amazon reported net sales increased 11% year over year.

Jassy also pointed to Amazon’s advertising business, which saw “robust growth,” partly due to the company’s ability to use machine learning to help target which customers see which ads.

Sales from advertising services were up 21%, from $7.8 billion in the first quarter of 2022 to $9.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud computing division, saw net sales increase 16% year over year, to $21.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

AWS customers were still “spending more cautiously,” Jassy said in a statement, but he was optimistic about Amazon’s ability to be flexible with changing demands and offer new products that let customers harness the power of artificial intelligence. Jassy told shareholders in an annual letter in March that the company considered machine learning and AI a priority for future investments.

“We like the fundamentals we’re seeing in AWS, and believe there’s much growth ahead,” he wrote Thursday.

Olsavsky matched that sentiment, adding that AWS is not trying to “optimize for any one quarter or year,” but rather building customer relationships “that will outlast all of us.”

Amazon expects net sales and operating income may continue to grow this year. It estimated Thursday that net sales for the second quarter of 2023 would be between $127 billion and $133 billion, up 5% to 10% compared to the same quarter of 2022. It estimated operating income would be between $2 billion and $5.5 billion, compared to $3.3 billion in the second quarter last year.