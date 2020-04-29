Amazon is expected to report earnings Thursday for an unprecedented period in the history of the Seattle-based commerce giant and the world.

Several trends in retail were already moving in Amazon’s favor before the coronavirus pandemic. Malls and department stores were struggling and retail chains were shuttering stores by the thousands as shoppers steadily shifted more of their retail spending online.

The company’s first-quarter earnings report will provide a view of how the pandemic has accelerated those trends, and the extent to which coronavirus restrictions on businesses and consumers have boosted Amazon’s sales. Investors have bet that Amazon will be among the beneficiaries of the pandemic, boosting its share price 25% this year, while the S&P 500 index is down 10%.

Amazon’s report Thursday should also reveal the costs of adapting the business to the new coronavirus reality, with social distancing, enhanced cleaning, symptom screening and disruptions to the company’s logistics operation and the people who make it run.

The following day — May Day — workers at Amazon, its Whole Foods Market subsidiary, and retail and e-commerce competitors including Walmart, Target and Instacart are expected to stage a national walkout to protest what they see as prioritization of profit over safety.

Already, more than 200 Amazon employees are known to have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to local media reports. The company has provided no definitive count. Workers at the company’s Kent fulfillment center were informed last week that two more of their number had tested positive. A first case was disclosed there in late March.

The pandemic has magnified nearly everything about Amazon. It was under scrutiny for workplace safety practices before the pandemic, but more workers have spoken out about their fears as the disease has spread and Amazon has scrambled to update its practices. Lawmakers, regulators and union organizers have amplified worker complaints and launched investigations into workplace safety and the treatment of workers fired for violating company policies after organizing walkouts.

Amazon was already dominating brick-and-mortar retailers, but now has an extraordinary advantage as many of them in nonessential categories have been forced to close their stores. (Amazon, too, closed its physical locations selling nonessential items — such as its Amazon Books and 4-star stores — though they’re often still available from the company online, albeit with long lead times for some things.) Especially for thin-margin, independent retailers, the abrupt, precipitous drop in business may be a death knell, leaving Amazon with fewer competitors and consumers with fewer alternatives.

Retail and food service sales in March fell 6.7% from a year earlier to $481 billion, according to advance estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

That month, about 48% of U.S. consumers said they were spending less recently due to coronavirus, including 22% who said their spending dropped significantly, according to a survey of about 1,100 people by Blue Yonder, which provides software and services for online retailers, fulfillment and supply chain companies. In a follow-up survey this month, 68% of respondents reported spending less.

Shopping habits have also changed in favor of Amazon and its online retail competitors. About 56% of the March survey respondents said they were shopping more online because of the pandemic, including 23% who reported shopping online “a lot” more.

Blue Yonder’s April survey revealed surging interest in grocery delivery, with 38% of respondents having attempted to use a service. More than two-thirds said they had done so successfully and nearly 40% were planning to continue buying groceries online.

Amazon was already growing its grocery business with the acquisition in 2017 of Whole Foods, though it had a relatively small share of this enormous slice of U.S. retail spending. Food and beverage stores accounted for about 12% of U.S. retail spending in 2019. The company has seen demand for home grocery delivery exceed the capacity of its existing systems. Its planned rollout of a new chain of grocery stores was modified temporarily to accommodate surging demand for delivery.

Amazon Web Services, the company’s highly profitable cloud computing business, was already the market leader. The rapid, widespread shift to remote work may have increased demand for those services, but the prospect of a global recession or worse may put a damper on business spending.

Executives have announced some added costs related to Amazon’s coronavirus response. For example, it will have spent more than $500 million through the end of April on wage increases, and more than $800 million during the first half of the year on safety measures. But Amazon let stand its companywide financial guidance issued Jan. 30. The company expected net sales of $69 billion to $73 billion for the first quarter, up 16% to 22% from a year earlier, and operating income of $3 billion to $4.2 billion, compared with $4.4 billion a year ago.

Financial analysts expect the company’s sales to come in at nearly $74 billion, according to the consensus estimate of 12 analysts compiled by Zacks Investment Research.

Analysts are less certain about the company’s profitability for the quarter. Amazon prioritized sales of essential goods, which typically have lower profit margins than items like televisions and other nonessentials sold by third-party merchants, some of which were put on hold for several weeks as the company dealt with overwhelming demand.

Amazon is taking steps to try to normalize its operations. It has announced more than 100,000 new hires and plans for 75,000 more to help handle the unexpected demand surge and widespread absences in its fulfillment and logistics operations.

It began daily temperature screening of everyone arriving at its buildings this month.

And beginning Friday, it will no longer allow its employees to take unlimited unpaid time off — a policy it implemented in early March. Employees will have to apply for leave instead. Amazon workers, politicians and labor leaders wanted the company to offer paid sick leave to its hourly employees (which it does offer for those diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in quarantine), many of whom have said they had no choice but to come into work — putting themselves and their family members at greater risk of encountering the virus — because they needed their incomes to survive.

