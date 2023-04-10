Citing economic uncertainty, Amazon plans to reduce stock awards for employees in the future, the company told managers earlier this month.

Amazon will reduce RSU, or restricted stock unit, awards by a “small amount” in the “final outlook year,” according to a note sent to managers last week and shared with The Seattle Times.

A spokesperson for the Seattle-based e-commerce company said the final outlook year is 2025. The change would not affect other years, the note said.

The change comes as the company continues to reduce its head count and prepares for its latest round of job cuts to hit workers this month. Since November, Amazon has announced plans to eliminate 27,000 jobs in a bid to streamline costs “given the uncertain economy,” CEO Andy Jassy told employees in March.

That uncertainty also factored into the decision to reduce stock awards, according to the note Amazon sent to managers. The decision was based on the combination of “an uncertain economy,” Amazon’s overall compensation budget and the possibility that the company could adjust its compensation model in the future, the note read.

“This change to the final outlook year gives us more flexibility,” the note said.

Advertising

In February 2022, just nine months before embarking on its cost-cutting journey that culminated in job cuts, Amazon raised its base salary cap from $160,000 to $350,000. It did so in order to “remain competitive for attracting and retaining top talent,” Amazon said at the time.

In October, Amazon executives said the company was taking steps to tighten our belts, as it dealt with inflation, economic pressures from customers reevaluating their budgets and economic uncertainty.

Since then, it has made cuts to many of its businesses, including human resources, devices and stores. The most recent round of cuts will mostly impact Amazon Web Services, advertising, human resources and Twitch, the gaming division.

Meanwhile, Amazon is gearing up for a return to office mandate to begin. Effective May 1, Amazon will require employees to work from the office three days a week.