The e-commerce giant is considering locations in Los Angeles and Seattle, where the first and only Amazon Go store opened to the public last month.

Amazon.com plans to open as many as six more cashierless stores this year, Recode reported.

The e-commerce giant is considering locations in Los Angeles and Seattle, where the first and only Amazon Go store opened to the public last month, Recode reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Amazon Go is the company’s most ambitious effort to change the way people shop and a play for the struggling $550 billion U.S. convenience store industry. It’s part of the company’s larger brick-and-mortar ambitions, which include a stepped-up push into groceries with the Whole Foods Market acquisition as well as the opening of about a dozen book stores in such cities as Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

Citing people familiar with the company’s plans, Recode reported that Amazon has held serious talks with Los Angeles billionaire developer Rick Caruso about bringing a Go store to The Grove, his 600,000-square-foot outdoor shopping Mecca.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.