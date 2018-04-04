LAS VEGAS (AP) — Online retailer Amazon is planning to build another warehouse distribution center in the Las Vegas area.
The Seattle-based company and North Las Vegas announced Wednesday the building should open next year on an 800,000-square-foot (74,322-square-meter) parcel of land east of Interstate 15, not far from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Company spokeswoman Lauren Lynch declined to provide a project cost.
The new facility is not the second Amazon headquarters that 20 cities around the country are competing to attract.
North Las Vegas officials say plans call for a three-story industrial facility that will use robots to pick, pack and ship books, electronics and toys to customers.
Officials project it will host more than 1,000 full-time jobs.
It will be the fourth Amazon facility in North Las Vegas.