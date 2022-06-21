Doug Herrington, a 17-year Amazon employee who helped launch Amazon Fresh and has since led the company’s North American Consumer business, will take over as CEO of Amazon’s Worldwide Amazon Stores business.

Amazon Stores, which the company previously called its Consumer business, is the retail arm of the tech and e-commerce giant, including Amazon’s online and physical stores, marketplace for third-party sellers and Amazon’s Prime subscription.

The announcement comes amid more changes on Amazon’s senior leadership team. Two of Amazon’s most senior Black executives are departing the company, leaving Amazon without any Black leaders on its senior leadership team, which includes more than two dozen executives responsible for running the company.

Amazon confirmed the departures shortly after the company announced a new head of its retail and operations business.

Alicia Boler Davis, the senior vice president who oversees Amazon’s fulfillment operations, and David Bozeman, the vice president overseeing its trucking operations, are both leaving, the people said. Neither immediately responded to requests for comment. Amazon had no further comment.

At Amazon, John Felton, an 18-year Amazon employee who has worked in retail and operations finance leadership roles as well as global customer fulfillment, will take over the company’s Operations organization, CEO Andy Jassy announced Tuesday.

As the new leader for Amazon Stores, Herrington is taking over for Dave Clark, who resigned in June after 23 years at the company.

Clark had led Amazon’s consumer business since January 2021 and oversaw a mass expansion of the company’s logistics footprint. By the time he announced his resignation, Amazon had doubled the size of its operations and nearly doubled its workforce. Now, the company has found itself with too many workers and too much space.

Clark is set to join logistics startup Flexport as its new CEO.

Felton has been on Amazon’s “S-team” since September 2020, and Herrington joined the executive ranks in 2011.

“I remain very optimistic about our Stores business, and believe we’re still in the early days of what’s possible,” Jassy wrote in a message Tuesday.

About 85% of the worldwide retail market still resides in physical stores, and Amazon only covers a small portion of that market so far, Jassy continued.

“If you believe that equation will change over time (which I do), there’s *a lot* of potential for us,” he wrote.

Information from The New York Times is included in this report.