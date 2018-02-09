Jennifer Salke, touted for shepherding dramas such as "This Is Us," has been picked to head Amazon Studios, four months after former chief Roy Price resigned due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Amazon has hired former NBC executive Jennifer Salke to head its Amazon Studios unit, four months after former chief Roy Price resigned due to allegations of sexual misconduct made by a producer.

Salke, who has been president of NBC Entertainment since July 2011, was touted for shepherding dramas such as the Emmy-nominated series “This Is Us” at the network. She also launched “Female Forward,” an annual NBC initiative to promote the advancement of female directors in scripted TV series.

Price’s resignation in October followed revelations of sexual misconduct by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, which unleashed a torrent of abuse allegations involving powerful men in the entertainment industry. Price was accused of repeatedly and crudely propositioning producer Isa Hackett in 2015.