NEW YORK (AP) — Online leader Amazon Inc. has refused comment on reports that it plans to split its new headquarters between two locations.

The Wall Street Journal and New York Times reported late Monday that the company would locate the new facilities in Queens in New York City and in the Crystal City area of Arlington, Virginia.

A company spokesman said Tuesday that Amazon would not comment on “rumors and speculation.” An update from the company is expected soon.

The Wall Street Journal said the main reason for having the two facilities is to recruit enough tech workers. It also would relieve demand on housing, transportation and other issues.

The newspaper cited a person familiar with the matter.

It said the online retailer apparently plans to have 25,000 employees in both cities.