NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Amazon.com Inc., up $1.26 to $1,294.58
The online retailer said it will raise the price of a monthly Prime membership to $12.99 from $10.99.
IBM Corp., down $6.75 to $162.37
The technology and consulting company gave up some of its recent gains despite a solid fourth-quarter report.
American Express Co., down $1.83 to $98.03
The credit card company will suspend stock buybacks for six months after it took a big one-time tax charge.
Citizens Financial Group Inc., up $1.06 to $46.82
The bank had a stronger fourth quarter than analysts had expected.
Lowe’s Cos., up $3.59 to $104.95
The home improvement retailer named three new directors to its board after talks with investment firm D.E. Shaw.
Acorda Therapeutics Inc., up $2.20 to $27.20
Companies including Biogen were reportedly interested in buying the drugmaker.
Lincoln National Corp., up 11 cents to $83.17
The insurance and retirement business said it will buy Liberty Life Insurance Company for $3.3 billion.
Best Buy Co., up $2.17 to $76.86
Retailers and other consumer-focused companies did better than the rest of the market Friday.