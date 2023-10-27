NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), up $10.12 to $129.62.

The online retail giant reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Intel Corp. (INTC), up $3.02 to $35.55.

The world’s largest chipmaker gave investors a strong financial forecast for its current quarter.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG), up $137.83 to $1,944.30.

The Mexican food chain beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.

Ford Motor Co. (F), down $1.08 to $10.27.

The automaker reported weak third-quarter financial results.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK), up $98.19 to $582.77.

The maker of Ugg footwear reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM), up $10.47 to $91.56.

The medical device company raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Sanofi (SNY), down $9.83 to $43.50.

The drugmaker reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS), $32.07 to $114.51.

The equipment maker for the energy sector reported weak third-quarter earnings and revenue.