Amazon has opened another one of its convenience stores – Amazon Go – in Puyallup.

The 5,250 square foot facility is part of Amazon’s new store format, designed to bring the high-tech checkout experience closer to customers by setting up shop in the suburbs. Amazon launched the new format with a store in Mill Creek last April.

The Puyallup store’s opening comes just after Amazon told investors it planned to pause expansion of its brick and mortar grocery footprint as it works to refine the format. Along with its Amazon Go convenience stores, the company also operates Amazon Fresh grocery stores and acquired Whole Foods in 2017.

CEO Andy Jassy confirmed on an earnings call earlier this month that Amazon does not plan to open more Amazon Fresh grocery stores for now. Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said the same day Amazon was taking a “hard look” at its Go and Fresh stores, and considering where to slow down, where to get out of some leases and where to close stores.

“Continuously refining our store format to find the ones that will resonate with customers will build our grocery brand and will allow us to scale meaningfully over time,” Olsavsky said. “We continue to believe grocery is a significant opportunity and we’re focused on serving customers through multiple channels – whether that’s online, delivery, pickup or in-store shopping.”

The Puyallup store – located at 17710 Canyon Road E. in Frederickson – will feature 2,483 square feet of shopping space filled with “grab-and-go” food and beverages, beer, wine and “everyday essentials you might need in a pinch,” Amazon said in its announcement.

The store is equipped with Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, a network of sensors and software that allows customers to skip the checkout line when they’re done shopping.

Using Just Walk Out, customers can enter the store using their palm, a code on their phone or their credit card. Once through the turnstile, a network of hardware and software keeps track of what they pick up and what they put back on the shelf. Amazon charges their account after they leave.

The concept for Amazon Go was unveiled in 2016 and the company opened its first Amazon Go store to the public in 2018 in Seattle, on the ground floor of Amazon’s Day 1 skyscraper at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Blanchard Street.

Amazon now has seven Amazon Go stores in Washington and five Amazon Fresh stores. Nationally, the company operates 44 Amazon Fresh stores and has Amazon Go stores in Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco and New York.

The decision to slow its grocery expansion comes amid a year of cost-cutting measures, including the end of some experimental projects, a hiring freeze and job cuts that impacted 18,000 roles.

Last March, Amazon announced it would close its physical bookstores, Amazon 4-Star stores and mall pop-up kiosks to narrow its brick-and-mortar push to the grocery sector. This month, Jassy said Amazon has a “pretty significant size grocery business” and expects it to continue to accelerate.

“We’re doing a fair bit of experimentation today in those stores to try and find a format that resonates with customers and is differentiated in some meaningful fashion and where we like the economics,” he said. “We’ve decided over the last year or so that we’re not going to expand the physical Fresh store until we have that equation. … We’re optimistic that we’re going to find that in 2023.”