LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is giving online retailer Amazon $4 million to ensure that it opens another facility in the state.
The Michigan Strategic Fund board approved the incentive Tuesday. Seattle-based Amazon plans to create 1,000 full-time jobs at the $150 million fulfilment center in Gaines Township near Grand Rapids.
It will be Amazon’s fourth warehouse in Michigan and first in the western part of the state. The state has authorized grants to each since late 2016.
Amazon will lease space on land owned by furniture maker Steelcase. A third party will build the center.
Economic development officials say Amazon chose the Grand Rapids-area site over competing sites in the Midwest. Gaines Township is providing a 50 percent property tax abatement.