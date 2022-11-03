Amazon, pressured by economic uncertainty, announced Thursday it will freeze hiring for its corporate workforce “for the next few months.”

“We anticipate keeping this pause in place for the next few months, and will continue to monitor what we’re seeing in the economy and the business to adjust as we think makes sense,” Beth Galetti, senior vice president of people experience and technology, wrote in a message shared with employees Wednesday and posted publicly Thursday.

The news comes amid slowing growth in the tech industry overall. Amazon said Thursday its decision is due to the economy and “in light of how many people we have hired in the last few years.”

Amazon already has paused hiring in its corporate retail division, which includes online and physical stores, its marketplace for third-party sellers and its Prime subscription service. The company also reportedly stopped hiring for its advertising business and at Amazon Web Services, its cloud computing arm and one of the most profitable parts of the company. The freeze has now expanded to “other businesses,” Galetti wrote.

Amazon has begun shutting down some projects, including two robotics experiments, a virtual travel experience, a video device for kids and personal delivery robots. This week, it ended its Treasure Truck program, a fleet of roving vans that offered daily discounts on an ever-changing list of items, from steaks to board games to paddleboards.

Earlier this year, the company announced the end of its health care venture, Amazon Care, because it wasn’t the “right long-term solution for our enterprise customers,” according to Neil Lindsay, senior vice president for Amazon Health Services.

Advertising

Amazon said Thursday it intends to hire a “meaningful number of people” in 2023. It will hire to replace departing employees “depending on the business or area of the company,” Galetti wrote.

There are some “targeted places” where Amazon plans to continue hiring incrementally, she added, and the company remains excited about some of its new initiatives, including Prime Video, Alexa, Grocery, Healthcare, its satellite division Kuiper and its self-driving division Zoox.

“While we have had several years where we’ve expanded our headcount broadly, there have also been several years where we’ve tightened our belt and were more streamlined in how many people we added,” Galetti wrote. “With fewer people to hire this moment, this should give each team an opportunity to further prioritize what matters most to our customer and the business, and to be more productive.”

Amazon hinted at its slowdown on a call with investors earlier in October to report its third-quarter financial results. Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky told investors Amazon “is taking action to tighten our belts, including pausing hiring in certain businesses and winding down products and services where we believe our resources are better spent elsewhere.”