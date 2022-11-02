Amazon is parking its Treasure Truck, a fleet of roving vans that offer constantly changing daily discounts on items ranging from steaks to paddleboards.

The company circulated a message Tuesday alerting customers the promotion would no longer be available by Wednesday. That day’s deal — a $19.99 Schitt’s Creek-themed party game — would be the last.

“Treasure Truck was a unique way to bring customers exciting deals directly to their neighborhood,” Amazon spokesperson Betsy Harden said. “In 2020, we moved those deals online and the feedback from customers was great. We’ll continue to offer customers new deals every day on Amazon.com.”

Amazon started driving its Treasure Truck around Seattle for a 2015 pilot program before expanding to other cities in 2017. Customers could use Amazon’s smartphone app to sign up for texts describing each day’s deal and, if interested, make a quick purchase. Through its tenure, the program advertised offers like 64% off GoPro cameras and nearly $400 off paddleboards.

Amazon said Tuesday that employees working on the Treasure Truck would be moved to other roles within the company.

The decision to end the program comes amid other cost-saving measures at Amazon, including a hiring freeze in some divisions and the end of other experimental ventures. Amazon has already ended two robotics projects, a virtual travel experience, a video device for kids and testing for personal delivery robots in Kirkland.

Amazon’s stock took a double-digit plunge after the company said earlier this month it was “taking actions to tighten our belts.” Chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky told investors on its most recent earnings call that Amazon is “winding down products and services where we believe our resources are better spent elsewhere” and focused on “accomplishing more with less.”