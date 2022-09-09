Amazon will cut nearly 400 jobs when its health care service, Amazon Care, closes in December.

The company is eliminating 159 positions through Amazon Health Services and Amazon Care, as well as another 236 positions through Care Medical, an independent medical practice.

Amazon is ending its health care service at the end of the year after determining it “isn’t the right long-term solution for our enterprise customers,” Neil Lindsay, senior vice president for Amazon Health Services, told employees in August.

Amazon will stop offering Amazon Care after Dec. 31. The positions are expected to be eliminated beginning Dec. 1, according to filings with the Washington Employment Security Department.

Amazon launched Amazon Care in 2019 as a pilot program for its Seattle-area employees before expanding to other employers in Washington and nationwide. The service incorporates a telehealth app, prescription delivery and the option to schedule a visit with a physician at patients’ homes and offices. In February, Amazon said it expected to roll out in-person services to 20 new cities this year.

Building Amazon Care has “deepened our understanding” of what’s needed to deliver health care solutions, Lindsay wrote in the memo to employees — and shutting it down doesn’t mean Amazon is stepping away from the industry.

“You’ve heard me say it before, but I believe the healthcare space is ripe for reinvention,” he wrote.

The announcement to end Amazon Care comes shortly after the company committed $3.9 billion to acquire One Medical, a primary care provider that has offices in Seattle and serves about 767,000 people nationwide. That deal is still subject to regulatory approval.

After announcing the closure, Amazon said employees working on Amazon Care would have the opportunity to join other parts of its health services organization or other teams at the company.