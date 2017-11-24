The Amazon.com founder’s fortune is up $2.4 billion to $100.3 billion, as the online retailer’s shares jumped 2.6 percent on optimism for Black Friday sales.

Jeff Bezos is the world’s newest $100 billion mogul.

The Amazon.com founder’s fortune rose $2.4 billion to $100.3 billion on Friday, as the online retailer’s shares jumped 2.6 percent on optimism for Black Friday sales.

Online purchases for the day are up 18.4 percent over last year, according to data from Adobe Analytics, and investors are betting the company will take an outsized share of online spending over the gifting season.

The $100 billion milestone makes Amazon CEO Bezos, 53, the first billionaire to build a 12-figure net worth since 1999, when Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hit the mark.

Bezos’s fortune rose $32.6 billion this year through Wednesday, the largest increase of anyone on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the world’s 500 richest people. Amazon shares have climbed 5 percent this week alone.

Gates, 62, was the world’s richest person until Bezos passed him in October.

Gates has a net worth of $86.8 billion according to the Bloomberg index, but he would be worth more than $150 billion if he hadn’t given away almost 700 million Microsoft shares and $2.9 billion of cash and other assets to charity, according to an analysis of his publicly disclosed giving since 1996.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index numbers are based on the close of trading in New York on Wednesday. Bezos’s fortune and Amazon share data reflect Friday’s closing trading prices in New York.