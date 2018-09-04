Business Amazon becomes second publicly traded US company to reach $1 trillion in market value Originally published September 4, 2018 at 8:47 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press New York (AP) — Amazon becomes second publicly traded US company to reach $1 trillion in market value. The Associated Press Next StoryAmazon is 2nd US company to reach $1 trillion market value Previous StoryAmazon becomes second publicly traded US company to reach $1 trillion in market value; Apple was first