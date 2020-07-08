Amazon.com is the latest retailer to cut merchandise of the Washington, D.C., NFL team from its site, joining Walmart, Target and Nike in casting out a name that is widely considered a racial slur.

The e-commerce giant told sellers they had 48 hours to review and remove products flagged by Amazon, according to a letter reviewed by Bloomberg. Amazon, through a spokesperson, declined to comment beyond confirming that it notified sellers on Wednesday. The merchandise included T-shirts, hats and other gear.

For years, activists have lobbied the team to change its name, a pejorative term for Native Americans. Efforts gained momentum during the weeks of unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd, an incident that spurred a broader discussion on race and injustice in the U.S.

Dan Snyder, the owner of the team, said last week that the organization is reviewing the name, but only after FedEx, which holds the naming rights to the team’s stadium in Landover, Maryland, had urged the team to make a change. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also said the league was “supportive of this important step.”

Walmart cited those remarks when it pulled the team’s merchandise last week.

Nike was the first of the big retailers to dump the team’s products. Even before the team made its announcement Friday, the merchandise was gone from Nike’s website.

CNBC previously reported on Amazon dropping the products.