Amazon has pulled more than 1 million items from its digital shelves due to claims that the products could either cure or help prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

The move comes during the same week that Facebook said it would ban advertisements on its platform for products purporting to cure or curtail the spread of the virus that has so far infected more than 80,000 people, and results in almost 3,000 deaths, mostly in China.

According to a report from CNBC, Amazon has been taking the products in question down throughout the month. The company has also suspended or banned the accounts of thousands of merchants accused of charging exorbitant prices for face masks, disinfectants and other products used to defend against the spread of coronavirus.

Amazon has also added a link that comes up in searches for coronavirus, COVID-19, and other coronavirus-related terms that directs customers to information pages about the disease provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.