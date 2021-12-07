Thousands of users of Amazon.com and its Amazon Web Services reported difficulties accessing the sites on Tuesday.

DownDetector, which monitors web connectivity, showed more than 20,000 complaints for Amazon and more than 11,000 for the AWS cloud services, at around 11:20 a.m. in New York.

Amazon said it has identified the cause of “increased error rates” and is working to fix it. Meanwhile, it’s directing Amazon Web Services customers to alternative servers in its western region that aren’t experiencing problems. The increased errors are in its eastern North American region.