Nearly 10 years since Amazon launched its voice assistant Alexa, the tech and e-commerce giant wants to make the device more conversational.

Largely due to advancements in generative AI — the buzzy artificial intelligence that is able to create its own content, like text or images — Amazon has made its voice assistant more expressive, personable and fast.

The device still needs its “wake word” — “Alexa” is the default — to indicate to Alexa that a user is talking to the device rather than someone else in the room, but it’s able to continue a conversation after a user has walked away and returned to it. And, it’s able to have its own preferences and personality.

At the reengineered Alexa’s debut Wednesday, the device again confirmed it’s a Seattle native and a Seahawks fan. “12th Man for life,” it told Dave Limp, Amazon’s senior vice president for devices and services.

In an example that also emphasized how Amazon is now the home of Thursday Night Football, Alexa showed it was able to remember a user’s favorite team, create a menu for a watch party and draft a text to send to friends inviting them over.

Amazon announced the upgrades to its Alexa voice assistant at its annual devices event, a yearly roundup of all the new features and technologies Amazon is working on, some available that day and others still to come. This year’s event included upgrades to Amazon’s smart glasses, smart home hub, security systems and Fire TV search function.

Throughout each presentation, Amazonians, as their counterparts around Big Tech tend to do these days, kept coming back to generative AI as the key to ushering these technologies into the next generation of capabilities for consumers.

The new Alexa capabilities enabled by generative AI will be available to customers soon, Amazon said Wednesday. To test them out, say “Alexa, let’s chat.”

Charlie French, director of product and engineering at Amazon, said today’s capabilities “once felt like science fiction.” Now, generative AI, plus advancements in hardware and software, will enable “Alexa to become your home’s central nervous system.”

Limp said the technology is “going to drive an entirely new Alexa experience.”

“For many years now, we’ve been steadfast in our vision. … We needed a superhuman assistant — one who’s there when you need it and disappears when you don’t,” Limp said. “We’ve been on that journey … for more than a decade now. But with generative AI, it’s now within reach.”

“True inflection points in technology are very uncommon,” Limp continued. “But when they do come, they have the power to change everything.”

This is Limp’s last year hosting the annual devices event. He is set to retire by the end of the year after more than 13 years with Amazon. In an August announcement, Limp said he had worked in consumer electronics on and off for more than 30 years and wanted to “look into the future through a different lens.”

He is one of several executives to leave the company since Andy Jassy became CEO in 2021, along with Dave Clark, who ran the retail and logistics network, and Jeff Blackburn, who oversaw Amazon’s media and entertainment division.

To fill the role, Amazon plans to hire Microsoft’s product chief, Panos Panay, according to a report from Bloomberg and others. Panay led Microsoft’s Windows team and was central to the company’s hardware push with its Surface computers.

Limp is leaving the company after a year of turmoil for Amazon’s devices organization. The division was one of the first to face job cuts that started last November. Amazon ultimately cut 27,000 jobs companywide, though it’s still not clear how those layoffs impacted specific divisions or locations.

At the time, Amazon faced speculation about the profitability of its Alexa voice assistant. A Business Insider report found the division was set to lose $10 billion in 2022.

On Tuesday, Limp didn’t address the upcoming transition, other than to note the day was “bittersweet” because it would be his “last time sharing our fall product news.” He closed his presentation by telling the audience: “Invention is hard and these teams are the best I’ve ever worked with in my life.”

Among the many new tech features, upgraded devices and services, Amazon announced Wednesday it would launch:

Eye gaze on Alexa, which would allow customers to use their eyes to communicate with a camera-equipped tablet. The feature is Amazon’s “first foray” to allow customers with mobility or speech disabilities to interact with Alexa using just their eyes.

Call Translation, which would automatically translate calls through on-screen captioning.

Alexa Emergency Assist, which would allow users to connect to emergency services if needed and pre-save information like an address, medications and people to notify in an emergency.

Next generation Echo Frames, Amazon’s smart glasses.

And, a new Echo Hub, a wall-mountable smart home controller that connects all the smart devices in a user’s home.

Amazon is also working on a new speech-to-speech model that would cut out several of the behind-the-scenes steps devices like Alexa use to process and respond to commands.

It also unveiled new features that allow a device’s home screen to change based on how close the user is to the gadget. Limp described this as the difference between ambient and personal computing. A user is always about the same distance from their phone or computer screen — but the distance between a user and a smart speaker or smart hub is always changing.

Amazon’s upgraded Echo speaker, Limp said, would change its interface based on where the user was and what else was going on in the room.

As part of its Climate Pledge commitment, Amazon said it would publish the carbon footprint and a sustainability fact sheet for devices on the product page on Amazon’s digital marketplace.