LOS ANGELES (AP) — California prosecutors say Amazon has agreed not to sell foie gras in the state from birds that have been force-fed.
State lawmakers banned that form of the fatty duck and goose liver delicacy nearly 15 years ago.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said Friday a state judge approved a settlement between the online retailer, her office and district attorneys in Monterey and Santa Clara counties.
A spokeswoman for Amazon said the company was not commenting.
Most Read Business Stories
- Seattle-area home prices drop again — down 11 percent in last six months
- Washington factory trawler idled for violating the Jones Act gets a waiver signed by Trump
- Marlboro maker places $1.8 billion bet on marijuana
- Mexico puts presidential 787 Dreamliner up for sale
- Sears' biggest holder bids $4.6B for rest of bankrupt chain
The prosecutors accused Amazon in a lawsuit of illegally selling foie gras in California on its website.
Animal rights activists say the process is painful and cruel. A U.S. appeals court upheld the law in 2017.