The Federal Trade Commission and 17 states are suing Amazon, alleging in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the e-commerce giant used unfair, anticompetitive strategies to illegally create a monopoly and raise prices.

The FTC accused Amazon of engaging in “exclusionary conduct” on its online marketplace that promoted Amazon’s own brand, prevented third-party sellers using the platform from growing, and stopped future competitors from getting a foothold in the digital store. The agency accused Amazon of stifling competition and innovation on its platform, leading to increased prices, fewer options and a degraded online shopping experience for customers.

After weeks of hinting the complaint was coming, the FTC announced Tuesday morning that the lawsuit would be filed that day in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, located in Seattle. Washington state did not join the lawsuit.

“Our complaint lays out how Amazon has used a set of punitive and coercive tactics to unlawfully maintain its monopolies,” FTC Chair and longtime Amazon critic Lina Khan said in a statement Tuesday. “Today’s lawsuit seeks to hold Amazon to account for these monopolistic practices and restore the lost promise of free and fair competition.”

Amazon disputes the FTC’s allegations. The practices the FTC has called out in its complaint have “helped to spur competition and innovation across the retail industry” and led to a greater selection, lower prices and faster delivery speeds for consumers, the company said Tuesday.

“Today’s suit makes clear the FTC’s focus has radically departed from its mission of protecting consumers and competition,” David Zapolsky, Amazon’s senior vice president of global public policy and general counsel, said in a statement Tuesday. “The lawsuit filed by the FTC today is wrong on the facts and the law, and we look forward to making that case in court.”

The FTC said Amazon’s anticompetitive practices took place in two markets: its digital marketplace for online shoppers and its suite of services for merchants who sell products on Amazon’s online store.

The agency accused Amazon of discouraging sellers from discounting prices below those of Amazon’s own products, while also requiring sellers to pay to use Amazon’s fulfillment network in order to reap the benefits of its Prime subscription service, like faster shipping.

For consumers, the FTC said Amazon replaced relevant, organic search results with paid advertisements and increased “junk ads” that made it harder for shoppers to search for specific items. The agency also accused Amazon of biasing search results to favor its own products.

The FTC said Amazon was charging sellers so many fees — from advertising fees to monthly sellers fees — that some merchants paid close to 50% of their revenues to Amazon.

“We’re bringing this case because Amazon’s illegal conduct has stifled competition across a huge swath of the online economy. Amazon is a monopolist that uses its power to hike prices on American shoppers and charge sky-high fees on hundreds of thousands of online sellers,” John Newman, the deputy director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said in a prepared statement.

The FTC and state attorneys general are seeking a permanent injunction in federal court that would prohibit Amazon from engaging in the same conduct.

