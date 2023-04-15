A pair of 300-foot-long aerial walkways dangling over “harrowing heights” near Alyeska Peak will be the newest outdoor amenity at the Alyeska Resort in Girdwood, Alaska, southeast of Anchorage.

The metal footbridges will open in July, at $150 a guest. A walk down them will require a ride up the mountain in the aerial tram, included in the cost, as well as a lead guide, safety lessons and gear such as harnesses and helmets.

The bridges stretch half a mile over the Girdwood Valley, above two of the highest ski runs on the mountain’s North Face, the Christmas and New Year’s chutes, the resort said.

Guests willing to cross them will get birds-eye views of Turnagain Arm, the Chugach rainforest and several glaciers.

Resort owner Pomeroy Lodging, which also operates several hotels and lodges in western Canada, has added amenities after purchasing the resort in 2018, expanding beyond activities that included skiing and a summer bike park. Last year the company opened a $15 million, 1.5-acre Nordic spa, the biggest addition to the resort since the 301-room Hotel Alyeska was built in 1994.

“We endeavor to create a year-round destination so people can engage with nature and adventure at all times, and support tourism all year,” said Émilie Pageau-Bisson, director of brand strategy for Pomeroy, in an email.

Advertising

The footbridges were installed and tested last summer, then were removed and stored for the winter, she said. That process will take place yearly as part of maintenance requirements, she said.

Utah-based Adventure Partners installed the aerial walkways. The company builds via ferratas, Italian for “iron road” installations that can include aerial walkways like Alyeska Resort’s and other secure, mountainside routes.

Pageau-Bisson declined to provide the cost for the bridges, but said they were a “significant investment.”

The excursion on the bridges will last between two and three hours and include a 30-minute hike to the bridges.

The guides will provide tips such as breathing techniques to help bridge-goers reduce any stress they might have, the statement said.