NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

Altice USA, up $2.76 to $35.03

The cable television provider is buying back $2.5 billion of its stock.

Korn Ferry, up 45 cents to $38.70

The consulting firm handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Schrodinger, $7.05 to $67.65

The life sciences software company is collaborating with Bristol-Myers in a deal potentially worth up to $2.7 billion.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, up $4.87 to $523.61

U.S. health officials agreed to allow emergency use of the pharmaceutical company’s COVID-19 antibody drug.

Twist Bioscience, up $1.62 to $117.18

The maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Newmont, down $2.97 to $58.68

The gold mining company was weighed down by slumping gold prices.

Bank of America, up 58 cents to $27.39

Bond yields, which allow banks to charge more lucrative interest on loans, rose amid economic optimism.

Carnival, up 81 cents to $18.18

Cruise line operators gained ground as encouraging vaccine developments raised hopes for a future recovery in bookings.