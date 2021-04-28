NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Alphabet Inc., up $68.06 to $2,359.04.

Google’s parent company handily beat analysts’ first-quarter profit forecasts as advertising revenue jumped.

Visa Inc., up $3.54 to $233.45.

The payment processing giant beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.

Amgen Inc., down $18.42 to $236.71.

The biotechnology company’s first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Shopify Inc., up $131.91 to $1,288.80.

The cloud-based commerce company reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Pinterest Inc., down $11.25 to $66.33.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool expects user growth to slow as pandemic lockdowns ease.

Discovery Inc., down $1.52 to $37.49.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet reported disappointing first-quarter profit.

Boeing Co., down $7.01 to $235.46.

The airplane maker’s first-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

Enphase Energy Inc., down $24.19 to $146.91.

The solar technology company gave investors a weak sales forecast.