SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Allsup’s Convenience Stores, the chain that operates throughout New Mexico and Texas, is giving its employees a little extra money.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the chain gave all full-time, non-executive employees a one-time time cash bonuses of $1,000 on Thursday.

Owners of the Clovis, New Mexico-based company said a statement that the windfall was “a result of the recent Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed” in December.

The bonus went to employees who have been with the company at least a year.

The company operates 317 stores in New Mexico, West Texas and Oklahoma and employs 3,200 full-time and part-time employees. It did not say how many of its employees received a bonus this week.

The convenience store chain is known for its chicken chimichanga and beef burrito.